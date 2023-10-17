Mad Max returns for Rangers after month away with chance to put them up 3-0 over Astros in ALCS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Max Scherzer is getting back on the mound for the Texas Rangers with a chance to put them up 3-0 in the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros. Scherzer has been out a month because of a muscle strain in his shoulder. The three-time Cy Young Award winner made only one more start after allowing seven runs on three homers in three innings against Houston on September 6. That was the end of a three-game series in Arlington when the Astros hit 16 homers and outscored them 39-10. Cristian Javier starts for the Astros. The Rangers have won all seven of their playoff games. This will be only their second one at home.