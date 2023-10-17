10/16 Goldendale City Council Meeting

Video courtesy of Nancy Kusky of Goldendale TV. Please subscribe to her YouTube Channel.

The Goldendale City Council met last night. The two main items on the agenda were a second quarter budget review by Jen Forsberg, and a presentation on a pilot law enforcement camera program which Klickitat County is undertaking.

Forsberg went over the status of the city’s budget, and summed it up this way:

“All in all, I didn’t see anything alarming. It looked like the city was on track and doing quite well with the budget through second quarter.”

She said the third quarter report should be ready for the next council meeting.

Klickitat County Undersheriff Carmen Knopes, a former city council member, was joined by Kristin MacLeod and Mike Gibbens of Flock Safety, a company that supplies such cameras to cities and counties, and currently has nearly a thousand of them around the state.

Knopes introduced the subject:

“We know that we face a lot of crime around Klickitat County, and we don’t have enough deputies to cover the square miles we have to patrol on a daily basis. So using technology is one way we can do that. What we’re looking at for our pilot is one portable camera that we can move around and then four sedentary cameras. The goal would be eventually to have 30 cameras across the county.”

These are not video cameras. Instead, they are triggered by a vehicle passing and take a high-resolution photo of the rear of the vehicle. They are equipped with software that can recognize license plates, and if there is an alert out on a stolen or wanted vehicle, a notice will be sent to local law enforcement within 20 seconds.

Kristin MacLeod of Flock Safety, described it this way:

“So what this is, it is license plate recognition. It gathers this objective information and it alerts law enforcement of wanted vehicles and it’s used to solve crimes. What it is not, it’s not facial recognition, and it’s not tied to any personal identifiable personal information, and data is not stored beyond 30 days.”

Cost of the cameras is $3,000 each installed.

Several councilors expressed interest in the pilot program.