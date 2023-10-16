Support pours in for bus driver who lost job over White Claw mishap

A former Long Island school bus driver, Amal Hanna, who lost her job after being found drinking a White Claw while driving students, has garnered almost $10,000 in support.

Hanna, a 60-year-old driver with 15 years of experience, was terminated after consuming the alcoholic beverage while driving.

According to VT.com, in an emotional interview, she revealed that her chemotherapy had dulled her sense of taste, preventing her from detecting the alcohol in the seltzer. She pointed out that the small alcohol content warning on the White Claw can was easily missed by those who don’t drink.

Despite her sincere explanation, WE Transport Inc, the Long Island-based school bus company, immediately removed her from service, citing her actions as “completely unacceptable.”

While some parents praised Hanna for her kindness and the mistake’s unintentional nature, the Smithtown Central School District Superintendent, Mark Secaur, upheld their zero-tolerance policy.

Faced with potential financial strain due to her lost job and ongoing cancer treatments, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to support Hanna’s recovery.