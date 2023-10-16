Cemetery worker rescued from grave

A cemetery worker found himself in a rather grave situation Tuesday afternoon, after he quite literally fell and got trapped in a grave.

Approximately two dozen first responders sprang into action to save the worker on Tuesday afternoon, according to WABC.

The 47-year-old laborer had been attending to his duties following a funeral service when disaster struck. He accidentally tumbled through a wooden board, plummeting approximately six feet into an open grave, resulting in a shoulder injury that immobilized him.

Rescue crews eventually successfully hoisted the injured man from the grave using a rope system, handing him over to EMS. He was promptly transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.