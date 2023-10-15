NYC driver’s encounter with a hitchhiking rat

A New Yorker embarking on a road trip to attend an upstate wedding, was in for a shocking surprise when he suddenly came face-to-face with a rat on his windshield, according to Sky News.

Kevin Coop, en route from Brooklyn, was was cruising in his BMW when the rodent made its surprise appearance towards the end of his three-hour drive — an indicator it had likely been an unnoticed companion throughout the trip.

Coop shared his experience on social media with one user suggesting he turn on the windshield wipers, but Coop opted against it, since he was only a few minutes from his destination. However, he marveled at the rat’s resilience, as it clung to the windshield and hood without being blown away.

Upon arriving at the wedding, Cooper went about his business with only one main concern — the safety of his vehicle’s wiring.

“I don’t know where it went. Just don’t eat my wires,” he said in a video obtained by Sky News.

Fortunately, after the wedding festivities concluded two days later, Coop discovered no damage to his car and no trace of the hitchhiking rat.