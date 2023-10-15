Moo-ving In Style: Herd of cows stampede through suburban town

Residents of a tranquil Wisconsin neighborhood witnessed an extraordinary spectacle as a group of around four dozen cows unexpectedly strolled through their cul-de-sac.

Brian McGarry, a Port Washington resident, captured the surreal scene on video, while neighbors marveled at the unexpected bovine invasion.

“You know, I was hungry! I was grilling out and I ran out of hamburger,” McGarry jokes in the video, according to ABC affiliate WISN.

Neighbors tried to corral the cows, but they proved quite stubborn, changing direction at will. Eventually, with teamwork, they successfully herded the cows back in the right direction.

The cows had escaped from a nearby farm due to a barn door left ajar. Fortunately, the owner managed to recover all the cows, ensuring a safe end to this unexpected suburban cattle drive.