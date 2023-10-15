Montgomery shuts out Astros, Taveras homers as Rangers get 2-0 win in Game 1 of ALCS

HOUSTON (AP) — Jordan Montgomery shut down the Houston Astros and Leody Taveras homered as the Texas Rangers did just enough against Justin Verlander to get a 2-0 win in the opener of the AL Championship Series Sunday night. Montgomery threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings and Taveras made it 2-0 with his solo homer in the fifth inning. Rookie Evan Carter helped in the win, too. The 21-year-old doubled and scored in the second and made two nifty defensive plays. The Rangers, who are in the ALCS for the first time since back-to-back appearances in 2010-11, improved to 6-0 this postseason after sweeping the Rays in the Wild Card Series and the Orioles in the ALDS.