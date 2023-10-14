Shoe heist in Nebraska leaves right shoes behind

Authorities are actively seeking a trio of thieves who orchestrated a brazen heist, making off with a staggering $20,000 worth of shoes from a downtown store last month.

According to ABC affiliate KLKN, security cameras captured the culprits in action as they broke into Exclusive Hype exploiting a broken window for entry. However, what makes this theft rather peculiar is that the thieves exclusively pilfered the left shoe from each pair, leaving the right shoes untouched in a separate room.

The trio was last spotted making their getaway in a Volkswagen Atlas. As the investigation unfolds, authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Lincoln Police Department.