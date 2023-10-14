Popeyes employee’s drug deal turns into fast-food fiasco

An employee at a Popeyes restaurant in Houston faced arrest following allegations of engaging in drug sales on the job and discharging a firearm during a botched drug transaction.

The employee, identified as Yadiel Gonzalez, allegedly conducted the drug deals, specifically involving marijuana, while actively working within the restaurant, according to Click2Houston.com.

Captain Buddy Gheen of the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office explained that Gonzalez discreetly passed on his contact information to customers who smelled of marijuana, offering his illicit products.

Further investigation revealed a dispute when an unidentified individual attempted to steal Gonzalez’s backpack, containing the drugs, during a restroom transaction. The confrontation escalated outside the restaurant, resulting in Gonzalez firing his weapon approximately seven times at the individual, who subsequently fled the scene.

Deputies later retrieved the backpack and firearm from a trash bin, leading to Gonzalez’s arrest on charges of unlawful weapon possession, deadly conduct, and evidence tampering.