Some bottomless brunches now include vomit fees

While bottomless brunch can be a lot of fun for diners, it can be a nightmare for restaurants who have to deal with customers who just don’t know when to stop downing those mimosas. Well, now some restaurants are doing something about it.

According to SF Gate, several restaurants in California have instituted vomit fees to try and stop those who have overindulged on alcohol and vomited inside their establishments.

In Oakland, California, Kitchen Story has been threatening customers with the fee for almost two years with a sign that reads, “Dear all mimosa lovers, Please drink responsibly and know your limits. A $50 cleaning fees will automatically include in your tap when you throw up in our public areas.”

Apparently, that’s enough to keep patrons behaving because so far, the restaurant has yet to charge anyone the fee.

San Francisco’s Home Plate agrees that things have gotten better, but there are still issues. They also charge a $50 vomit fee per person if anyone in a party upchucks, which has kept it out of the restaurant. But, they note, “every other week we get somebody throwing up or vomiting. Now they go outside.”