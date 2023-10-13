Monkey on the loose spotted drinking beer

A monkey named Momo is on the loose in Indianapolis and apparently has a liking for beer.

According to WishTV.com, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers joined forces with Indianapolis Animal Care Services to track down Momo, who had embarked on an escapade on the city’s east side. The search was called off after about two hours, though, leaving the primate to its own devices.

Notably, a vigilant neighbor claimed to have spotted Momo indulging in an unconventional beverage choice – beer from a garbage can.

Although there were reports of minor injuries potentially linked to the monkey, the police were unable to confirm if these injuries resulted from monkey bites. Momo is still on the loose and authorities warn residents not to approach the monkey if spotted.