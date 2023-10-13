Man arrested for second DUI minutes after release from first DUI

In an interesting turn of events in Pennsylvania, a 49-year-old man from Lancaster found himself behind bars merely 17 minutes after being released from custody for driving under the influence.

The bizarre incident began when the man was initially apprehended by Pennsylvania State Police for attempting to flee the scene of a collision involving his farm vehicle and a 2011 Toyota RAV4, according to police.

The crash unfolded at a stop sign, where the farm vehicle unexpectedly backed into the RAV4 before attempting to escape the scene. The RAV4’s driver, undeterred, trailed the tractor operator while frantically honking for attention.

Subsequently, the tractor’s driver admitted to consuming alcohol before operating the vehicle.

Although the man was promptly arrested, processed, and set free, he wasted no time reoffending. A mere 17 minutes later, he was caught once more behind the wheel of a tractor and was arrested for a second DUI offense.

Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster are currently conducting an investigation. Fortunately, no one in the RAV4, including a 2-year-old passenger, sustained injuries, but the vehicle did incur moderate front-end damage.