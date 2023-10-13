Colorado’s mischievous pig named Fred captured after “multi-day crime spree”

Aurora, Colorado, recently witnessed the escapades of a mischievous pig, now affectionately known as Fred, who brought traffic to a standstill and left a trail of disrupted landscaping in his wake.

Fred’s antics began on September 24 when the city received its first report of a pig causing chaos on the streets.

Over the next few days, Fred managed to evade capture by animal control officers, leaving behind a comical sight with a rope lasso trailing around his neck, evidence of an unsuccessful capture attempt. Fred’s “multi-day crime spree,” as dubbed by local news outlet Denver7, finally came to an end on September 27.

However, Fred didn’t surrender easily, requiring the efforts of five animal services employees, three parks employees, and at least two others to corral him into a trailer. Since his capture, Fred has been living high on the hog at the Aurora Animal Shelter, enjoying amenities such as a trough and a children’s swimming pool.