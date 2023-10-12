Emotional support alligator denied entry to baseball game

In an unconventional attempt to enjoy a Philadelphia Phillies baseball game, a Pennsylvania man named Joie Henney found himself at odds with stadium policy when he tried to bring his emotional support alligator, WallyGator, to Citizens Bank Park

Henney’s connection with WallyGator, a 5-foot-long alligator that Henney adopted in 2015, began when he assisted in relocating alligators in Florida whose habitats were threatened by land development, HuffPost reports. Their journey to the baseball game, however, didn’t have a happy ending.Despite Wally’s attendance at minor league games and the stadium’s previous “Bark at the Park” events for dogs, the park’s admission rules did not extend to alligators, even those offering emotional support.Citizens Bank Park’s policy explicitly permits only “certified service dogs or service dogs in training for guests with special needs” and categorically prohibits all other animals.