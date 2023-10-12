Customs agents seize giraffe poop at airport

Customs officials at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport were left surprised last week when they confiscated an unusual item from a returning airline passenger: a small box containing giraffe feces.

The passenger, an unidentified woman from Iowa, declared the droppings during her customs inspection, revealing her intention to use them for crafting jewelry.

“There is a real danger with bringing fecal matter into the U.S.,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Director of Field Operations for the Chicago Field Office. “If this person had entered the U.S. and had not declared these items, there is high possibility a person could have contracted a disease from this jewelry and developed serious health issues.”

The giraffe feces were promptly disposed of by agriculture specialists via steam sterilization.