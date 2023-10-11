Halloween comes early: House’s spooky display tricks firefighters

In a quirky twist of events, the Glens Falls, New York Fire Department recently received an unusual call that left its firefighters both amused and impressed.

Responding to a reported “confirmed structure fire” in an upstate city on a Saturday, they arrived to find not a blazing inferno, but an astonishingly realistic Halloween decoration.

A video shared by the homeowner showcased the elaborate setup, which transformed the house into what seemed like a crime scene engulfed in flames. The illusory effect was achieved through a clever combination of “two LED lights, a box fan, a silver sheet,” and a fog machine.

“Tonight crews were dispatched to the area of Sanford St for a report of a confirmed structure fire. To our surprise this was an amazing Halloween decoration,” the fire department captioned the video. “Thank you to the gracious owner for permission for posting. This display will be up Friday and Saturday nights for the publics [sic] entertainment until the end of the month.”