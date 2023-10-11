Florida 77-year-old stockpiles ED meds, faces legal limelight

(NOTE NATURE) A Florida resident is confronting potential imprisonment of up to a year, as federal prosecutors allege he amassed a stash of erectile dysfunction medications with the intent to distribute them.

Reginald Kincer, aged 77, reportedly obtained over $1,800 worth of such drugs without a legitimate prescription from a licensed physician, according to Click Orlando.

The charges stem from a 2018 search of Kincer’s residence by the Department of Homeland Security, during which the unapproved medications were discovered. It remains unclear why these drug-related charges are surfacing now.

A trial is slated for November, where Kincer could face a federal prison sentence of up to one year and a maximum fine of $10,000 if found guilty.