Diamondbacks 1st team to homer 4 times in postseason inning with big 3rd vs. Dodgers

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks became the first team to hit four home runs in a postseason inning when Geraldo Perdomo, Ketel Marte, Christian Walker and Gabriel Moreno went deep off the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Lance Lynn in the third inning of NL Division Series Game 3. Arizona, which won the first two games at Dodger Stadium in the best-of-five series, went ahead when Perdomo homered leading off the inning. After Marte and Walker went deep, Moreno hit a drive originally ruled a homer and changed to foul, then homered on the next pitch.