Bryce Harper slugs 2 more homers as Phillies pound Braves 10-2 in Game 3 of NL Division Series

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper hit a three-run homer and a solo shot to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 10-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. The Phillies took a 2-1 lead and can advance to the NL Championship Series for the second straight season with a win at home Thursday. Harper’s homers answered ridicule from Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia. Arcia had poked fun at Harper after his baserunning blunder played a role in the Phillies’ loss in Game 2. Nick Castellanos, Trea Turner and Brandon Marsh also homered for the Phillies.