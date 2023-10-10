Wisconsin woman chugs cocktail at crash scene

A Wisconsin woman, Michele R. Miller, faces charges of fourth offense drunk driving after cellphone footage captured her, shortly after causing a crash, chugging a canned cocktail from a nearby gas station cooler as police arrived on the scene.

The video, shot by one of the crash victims, revealed Miller’s brazen act of grabbing the beverage, prompting the victim to question her motives, according to ABC affiliate WISN. Waukesha police swiftly responded to the collision, involving Miller’s truck colliding with an SUV and triggering a chain reaction with four vehicles. Thankfully, there were no serious injuries.

As authorities arrived, Miller was captured on video consuming the unpaid-for cocktail near the gas pumps. Subsequently, she collapsed on a patch of grass, sustaining minor injuries, and was arrested. Miller now faces charges of fourth-offense drunk driving and retail theft for taking the canned cocktail without payment.

Miller, who had recently completed two years of probation for her third drunk driving conviction, could potentially serve up to six years in prison if convicted. Despite participating in an alcohol treatment program, court records indicate multiple violations of a mandatory sobriety order since her arrest. Currently, Miller is out on bail as she awaits trial.