Florida man treats 9-1-1 like a hotline, ends up in jail

A Central Florida man found himself on the wrong side of the law after making nonstop 911 calls for trivial matters.

It all began when deputies responded to a run-of-the-mill neighbor dispute last Monday, as reported by the Miami Herald. Upon arrival, they encountered a 56-year-old gentleman barking orders at the officers as if they were his personal squad.

But the real trouble started when the man decided to treat 911 like his own personal hotline bling. The deputies, not amused, warned him that his misuse of the emergency line might lead to consequences. Unfazed, he boldly declared, “You want to charge me with abuse of 911? Go for it!”

Guess what happened next? Yep, he kept calling 911, not once or twice, but multiple times over the next two days, proudly proclaiming his intentions to keep dialing. The result? Eight counts of misuse of 911, a shiny set of handcuffs, and a one-way ticket to the Marion County Jail, all at the cost of an $8,000 bond.