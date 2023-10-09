Search of home in Cascade Locks leads to Drugs and Firearms

Cascade Locks, Ore. – The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office carried out a search warrant at a home in Cascade Locks in mid-September, leading to the recovery of stolen goods from multiple thefts and car prowls. Two subjects were arrested in connection.

On September 12th, 2023, detectives and patrol deputies with the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant operation in Cascade Locks at an address on Ruckel Street. During the search, items were located that connected to eight different reports of theft or car prowls. Also seized during the search were multiple firearms and a quantity of fentanyl pills.

Sasha Champion and Lester Feist were both arrested at the scene. Champion was lodged at NORCOR on charges of Theft in the First Degree, Unlawful Delivery of a Control Substance, and Unlawful Entry Into a Motor Vehicle. Feist was lodged at NORCOR on charges of Theft in the First Degree and Unlawful Entry Into a Motor Vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

Photo from Hood River County Sheriff’s Facebook page: