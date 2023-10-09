Driver fined after dogs photographed behind wheel

In Slovakia, an unusual incident has led to the fining of a car owner whose dog was photographed appearing to sit behind the wheel, as captured by a speed camera.

The image, widely shared on social media, shows a seemingly grinning canine in the driver’s seat, according to the BBC. The car owner defended himself, claiming that his brown hunting dog had unexpectedly jumped into his lap while driving. However, authorities contested this explanation, citing video evidence that indicated no sudden movement within the vehicle.

The nature of the fine, whether for speeding or failing to secure the pet properly while driving, remains unclear.