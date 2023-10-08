Surprise Under the Hood: 8-Foot Boa Constrictor found during routine car repair

A routine car repair in Myrtle Beach took an unexpected twist when mechanics discovered an unusual stowaway under the hood of a 2015 Ford Focus — an 8-foot albino boa constrictor.

Tony Galli, one of the astonished mechanics, recounted his initial confusion, mistaking the serpent for an oil sock before realizing it was very much alive.

“I have found many many things underneath the hood of cars. Possums, Squirrels rats, and several snakes, but never an 8-foot albino boa constrictor,” he said according to ABC affiliate WPDE.

Boa constrictors are not indigenous to South Carolina, prompting a call for assistance from “The Snake Chaser,” Russell Cavendar. With a mechanic’s assistance, Cavendar delicately removed a few parts to extricate the muscular snake, noting that it could have wedged itself in the engine for an extended period if it chose to.

Cavendar suspects the snake may have been someone’s pet, though its underweight condition suggests a lack of proper care. Should the owner step forward, he intends to ensure responsible care; otherwise, he plans to nurse the reptile back to health and arrange for its placement with a breeder. The mystery of how this snake ended up in the car’s engine remains unsolved.