NFL Highlights

Brock Purdy throws 4 TD passes to lead the 49ers past the Cowboys 42-10

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy threw three of his four touchdown passes to George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers extended their dominance over the Dallas Cowboys with a 42-10 victory. The Niners knocked the Cowboys out of the playoffs in tight games the past two seasons and that added intrigue to this early season matchup between perceived contenders. The rematch wasn’t even close. The Niners led 14-0 before the Cowboys got their initial first down of the night and were never really threatened on the way to matching a franchise record with their 15th straight regular-season win. Dallas had its most lopsided loss in 10 years.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs outlast Vikings 27-20; Travis Kelce catches TD pass after hurting ankle

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter, one to Travis Kelce after the All-Pro tight end briefly left the game with an ankle injury, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-20. Mahomes went 31 for 41 for 281 yards and no turnovers in his most efficient performance of the season for the defending champion Chiefs. Kirk Cousins threw touchdowns to Jordan Addison and Alexander Mattison for the Vikings. Minnesota had two chances at the tying touchdown in the final five minutes but was hindered by a late hamstring injury to star receiver Justin Jefferson.

Bryce Young doesn’t make excuses for his performance as Panthers fall to 0-5 with loss to Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Bryce Young had plenty of excuses available for his performance against the Detroit Lions. The Carolina Panthers rookie was playing just his fourth NFL game against one of the league’s hottest teams in one of the sport’s loudest arenas. Early in the game, he lost one of his offensive linemen to a scary injury. Young ended up going 25 of 41 for 247 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions as Carolina lost 42-24. But he said it wasn’t nearly good enough, pointing to his mistakes that put the Panthers in a big early hole. Young says the loss was “100 percent” on him.

Mac Jones benched again while Patriots suffer worst home shutout in franchise history

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots are struggling like they never have since Bill Belichick took over in 2000. The Patriots are 1-4 after getting shut out 34-0 by the New Orleans Saints. That came a week after a 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys that was the worst loss in Belichick’s career. This one is the biggest home shutout in Patriots history, and second only to a 52-0 loss to the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins. Belichick says the answer is to “start over.” Asked if Mac Jones was still the starting quarterback, Belichick said it wasn’t all Jones’ fault.