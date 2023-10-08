Man crashes vehicle into police station — on purpose

A New Jersey man, identified as John Hargreaves, is now facing a slew of charges after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into the Independence Township Police Department building — on purpose, while blasting Guns N’ Roses.

Surveillance footage from the scene captured the shocking moment when Hargreaves’ vehicle forcefully collided with the station, ABC affiliate KABC reports. Although the video did not capture the soundtrack to this peculiar incident, authorities reported that Hargreaves had Guns N’ Roses’ “Welcome To The Jungle” blaring from his stereo during the reckless act.

Hargreaves surrendered with his hands up after exiting the vehicle and was promptly apprehended by law enforcement officers. The charges levied against him include terrorism, a charge that carries a maximum life sentence.

Earlier that same day, Hargreaves reportedly intentionally rammed his SUV into the garage door of a home in Liberty Township. The motives behind these crashes remain unclear. Hargreaves remains incarcerated in a New Jersey jail.