Roger Goodell says NFL may add new international host for game in 2024

LONDON (AP) — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says the league could stage a game in yet another international location “as early as next year.” Goodell spoke at a fans’ forum in London, which is hosting three games this season before the international slate switches to Germany for two games in November. The league recently confirmed that cities in Spain and Brazil are under review as potential hosts in the future. League officials have made site visits to Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo in Brazil and Madrid in Spain to examine stadiums and talk to local stakeholders.