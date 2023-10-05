If you live in a low-lying area near a body of water in Wasco County, you may be getting a postcard in the mail from the county. That’s because FEMA – the Federal Emergency Management Agency has redrawn the flood plain maps for Wasco County, and there have been some changes made in the update.

Wasco County Planning Director Kelly Howsley Glover noted some of those changes at the meeting of the Wasco County Commissioners yesterday:

“I think about 100 people are removed from the flood plain, and I think about 300 properties that were being added, who hadn’t previously been part of the flood plain.”

Residents who are being added to the flood plain will be required to buy flood insurance. That cost is very site-dependent, taking into consideration a number of factors.

The county’s postcard also notes that a 90-day appeal period starts October 18, but Kelly told commissioners that any appeal would have to be backed up with data:

“It needs to be potentially a problem with FEMA’s methodology, it may be that the property owner submitted a letter of map amendment that wasn’t recognized in the update, it could be that they have engineered flood plain studies that contradict what the map is showing – but it does have to be data-based. It can’t just be a statement that ‘I’m not happy with this; take me out of it.'”

Any such appeal needs to be sent to the county planning office, which will forward them to FEMA.

Wasco County Commissioners also voted to accept a Business Oregon brownfield grant, declared several vehicles as surplus, and considered the possibility of putting an electric vehicle charging station at the county fairgrounds in Tygh Valley.