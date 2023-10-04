James Harden returns to Philadelphia 76ers’ training camp despite his trade request

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — James Harden returned to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, with the disgruntled guard who had been seeking a trade back at training camp as an active participant. The 10-time All-Star arrived on the Colorado State campus for practice in spite of a fractured relationship with the Sixers’ front office. He skipped the team’s media day in New Jersey on Monday and the first day of camp in Colorado on Tuesday. Harden in June picked up his $35.6 million contract option for this season with the belief the team would try to trade him. He blasted team president Daryl Morey at a promotional event in China when no trade materialized. Harden didn’t speak to reporters Wednesday but he did go through drills.