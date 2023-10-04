Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes: ‘I just haven’t played very good’ amid 3-1 start to season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes criticized his own performance four games into the season Wednesday. The two-time and reigning league MVP says he must play better if Kansas City wants to defend its Super Bowl title. Mahomes threw for just 203 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions last Sunday night in New York, though he made a couple of big plays with his legs to preserve a win over the Jets. Even with Mahomes playing poorly by his standards, the Chiefs have won three straight after their season-opening loss to Detroit and lead the AFC West. They play at Minnesota on Sunday.