“Thirst trap,” “doggo,” “rizz” and “‘grammable” among 690 words added to Merriam-Webster Dictionary

The class of 2023 has moved their tassels over at Merriam-Webster, with the famed dictionary adding 690 new words and definitions this year.

The number is nearly twice what was added last year, the publishers note, with a heavy lean on social media terms like “‘grammable,” meaning Instagram worthy, and “thirst trap,” a sexy photo from someone who wants some likes, making the cut.

Other entries include “chef’s kiss,” which is also a GIF mainstay for when something is “perfect” — either actually or sarcastically; and GOATED, meaning someone or something that has been elevated to the Greatest Of All Time.

Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster’s editor at large, noted in a statement, “We’re very excited by this new batch of words. We hope there is as much insight and satisfaction in reading them as we got from defining them.”

Other selections include “rizz,” defined as “romantic appeal or charm”; and “zhuzh,””a small improvement, adjustment, or addition that completes the overall look, taste, etc. of something.” The latter certainly came to popularity in the first iteration of Queer Eye.

NGL — oh yeah, that’s a new one, as well — the new entries also include “doggo,” for a dog, which is chef’s kiss. Or bussin’, take your pick.