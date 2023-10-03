Officer’s Feathered Pursuit: Police chase ends with “Rooster” nickname

An Arkansas police officer found himself in a comical foot chase with a chicken accused of trespassing — and it was all caught on camera.

According to KAIT-TV, Officer Nathan Swindle of the Jonesboro Police Department responded to a call from Tia Dulaney, who reported an uncooperative chicken on her porch.

As the body camera rolled, Swindle embarked on a four-minute pursuit through the apartment building’s parking lot, attempting to shoo away the feathered intruder.

Swindle later explained to the outlet, “I was trying to shoo it off a little bit, and it took off, so I was like, ‘Man, I gotta catch it,’ and so I immediately started running.”

Not only did Swindle catch the animal, he’s now earned the nickname “Rooster” form his peers.