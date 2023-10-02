Extra point kick sends football into window of car passing by

Fans at a Texas high school football game were treated to an extraordinary spectacle when an extra point kick wound up inside of an SUV that was cruising by.

A video shared to social media shows it all began with a successful extra point kick, sending the football sailing through the uprights at the far end of the field. But here’s the twist: there were no nets behind the goalposts. The ball ventured beyond the end zone. In a comedic twist of fate, an SUV cruised by at that precise instant with its windows down and the football slipped perfectly through the vehicle’s open window.

Remarkably, the SUV’s driver, seemingly unfazed, didn’t even tap the brakes.