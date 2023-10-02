Data shows every day is National Coffee Day for Americans

Although National Coffee Day was technically Friday, September 29, a new survey shows for Americans, every day is coffee day: The poll of 2,000 Americans showed they drink an average of 460 cups per year.

However, the National Coffee Association found that the average American drinks between 1.7 and 2.8 cups a day. That would put the total near 1,100 cups a year at the higher end.

At any rate, 81% of those polled on behalf of coffee maker Bunn admitted getting that first cup is what gets them out of bed in the morning.

Nearly 50 percent of those polled say they drink their coffee hot; 18% prefer iced and perhaps surprisingly, considering not many people heard about it just a few years ago, 20% choose cold brew as their preferred caffeine delivery mechanism.

Eighty-six percent of those who prefer hot coffee, and 83% who choose cold brew, were those who say coffee is nearly the reason why they get out of bed in the morning.

One other interesting stat from the National Coffee Association: In-office coffee consumption has bounced back to pre-pandemic levels, with more people coming back to the office and more offices (36%) bringing back their coffee stations.

