What’s going on? Tropical flamingos spotted on Wisconsin beach

Who knew flamingos were such a big deal? Well, when five show up on a Wisconsin beach of all places, they definitely are.

Five American flamingos made an unprecedented appearance on a Lake Michigan beach in Port Washington, Wisconsin, leaving locals and bird enthusiasts astonished by this unusual spectacle. The sighting marked the first-ever recorded presence of these vibrant pink birds in the state of Wisconsin, as confirmed by Mark Korducki, a member of the Wisconsin Society for Ornithology, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Among the five birds, three were adults, showcasing their distinctive pink plumage, while two were juveniles adorned in gray feathers.

Wildlife experts speculate that the flamingos may have been displaced northward by the strong winds of Hurricane Idalia in late August. Typically found in Florida, Gulf Coast states, the Caribbean, and northern South America, their presence in Wisconsin remains an extraordinary and memorable event for the locals and visitors.