Funeral home listed for sale as “probably haunted”

A Massachusetts funeral home, currently listed for sale at $769,000, has piqued interest due to a peculiar sign gracing its exterior. The sign in question declares the property as “probably haunted.”

The Turgeon Funeral Home in Millbury has been a local fixture for years, boasting a rich history that fuels speculation about ghostly occurrences, per WCBV-TV.

Ericka Kristal Eucker, the listing agent, placed the sign outside the property, acknowledging the structure’s age and intriguing past. Eucker confessed, “I’m not sure if it truly is haunted, but given its age, I suppose it’s a possibility.”

Constructed in 1850 as a single-family residence, the building underwent transformation into a funeral home in 1948. The listing highlights the potential to revert it into a single-family home. Boasting three bedrooms and five bathrooms, this historical property has remained under the same family’s ownership since the 1940s.