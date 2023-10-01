Be careful following GPS, it might get you arrested

A delivery driver in Massachusetts is now facing charges after following their GPS into a body of water while attempting to deliver a Dunkin’ order.

According to local authorities and Boston’s WFXT reports, Middleton police received an alarming call from a distressed driver reported being marooned in a wooded area submerged in water, their vehicle rendered inoperable.

Upon arriving at the scene, the driver explained that they had diligently followed GPS instructions to reach an address, but it led them down an unpaved road that inexplicably terminated in a body of water.

With the Dunkin’ order in hand, the driver managed to escape the vehicle, seeking refuge in a nearby home where they called for assistance, as reported by WFXT. Police subsequently located the submerged vehicle, which was still running, down a dirt path.

The driver, whose identity remains undisclosed, will face charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, with authorities also pursuing a suspension of their driver’s license.