Wyden, Merkley: Three Tribes in Oregon to Receive More Than $2.3 Million in U.S. Justice Department Grants

Federal funds for Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde Community of Oregon, and Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation to help survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and trafficking

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley today announced that three Tribes in Oregon have secured more than $2.3 million combined in federal grants to provide services and promote justice for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and trafficking.

“These federal funds will help to ensure Tribes in our state can do everything possible for members who have survived some of the most horrific crimes imaginable,” Wyden said. “I’m gratified the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde Community of Oregon, and Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation have secured these significant resources. And I’ll keep battling for similar federal investments throughout Oregon.”

“We must do all we can as a nation to prevent domestic violence and assault, and support survivors of these heinous crimes,” said Senator Merkley. “This funding from DOJ will allow Tribal communities across Oregon to provide critical services and pursue justice for survivors.”

The grants through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women will be distributed as follows to these Tribes in Oregon:

· Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, $990,098

· Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde Community of Oregon. $750,000

· Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR), $598,586

“The grant award will amplify CTUIR’s efforts in our continued work to significantly decrease violence against women and families in our community, increase access to essential services ensuring the health, safety, and welfare of our membership, and enhance the continuity of work provided by the Family Violence Program here on the Umatilla Indian Reservation,” said Corinne Sams, CTUIR Board of Trustees Member at Large, Chair of CTUIR Law & Order Commission. “Thank you Senator Wyden and Senator Merkley for your leadership and commitment to the Tribes of Oregon. “

“We would like to thank the U.S. Department of Justice and their Violence Against Women Office for making these essential resources available to tribes,” said Dana Ainam, Social Services Manager for the Grand Ronde Tribe. “With this funding we can continue to build support and bring services to domestic abuse survivors within our Tribe and our community while continuing to advocate for their needs.”

