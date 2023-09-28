Shirtless golf cart driver arrested after slow-speed chase with furry co-pilot

In a bizarre, slow-speed pursuit on Sunday night, a shirtless individual sought for robbery and grand theft auto captivated the streets of the San Fernando Valley.

The chase, as reported by authorities to KTLA, unfolded shortly after 9 p.m, concluding around 9:44 p.m. Video footage obtained by KTLA revealed the shirtless suspect steering a golf cart conspicuously marked “security” through traffic. He recklessly ventured into opposing lanes, doggedly followed by numerous marked patrol vehicles, all while balancing a medium to large-sized dog on his lap. Bystanders also lined the streets, documenting the peculiar scene as it unfolded.

Eventually, the shirtless and shoeless suspect abandoned the golf cart and attempted to evade authorities on foot, clutching the dog. His run was short-lived as he was tackled in a nearby business’ parking lot and taken into custody.

As he was placed in the back of a patrol car, the man shouted at cameras, admonishing, “Don’t drink, don’t do drugs, be a better person.” The circumstances surrounding the golf cart’s acquisition remain unclear, as does whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the incident.

The dog, thankfully, bore no responsibility for the escapade and was placed in the care of a city-operated animal shelter, absolved of any charges.