Looking for love? It’ll just cost ya $500 a month

Tinder has unveiled its latest endeavor to redefine the search for love, albeit at a hefty price tag of $499 per month, roughly totaling $6,000 annually. Termed “Tinder Select,” this ultra-premium VIP subscription is marketed as the ultimate gateway to the app’s elite features.

Among the alluring perks, subscribers gain the ability to send direct messages without requiring a match and enjoy the “Skip the Line” feature, allowing their profiles to be seen by non-Gold or Platinum subscribers. However, “Tinder Select” is not accessible to everyone, as it’s exclusively offered to the app’s top 1% of “most active” users, though the criteria for this designation remains ambiguous.

Users who apply have to meet the following criteria: Have 5 interests, have 4 pictures, have a bio of min. 15 characters, indicate a relationship goa; and be photo verified.

While the access to “Tinder Select” remains exclusive for now, Match Group Inc., Tinder’s parent company, plans to roll it out to a wider user base in the future.

For those deterred by the steep price, alternative subscription options like Tinder Plus, Gold, or Platinum are available at lower costs.