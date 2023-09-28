Drug dealer calls cops over $10 theft, lands behind bars

A Florida man found himself in a sticky situation when he dialed the police to report a theft related to his illegal marijuana sales operation.

According to The Smoking Gun, authorities, Eric Thomas, 33, had 11 baggies of marijuana in hand as he complained that someone had stolen $10 from him during a drug deal.

However, this call led to his own undoing, as Officer Ricardo Morales discovered he was holding over 40 grams of marijuana. Thomas also made spontaneous admissions about the robbery, sealing his fate.

Subsequently, during a search, law enforcement found two baggies of cocaine in his wallet. This incident marked Thomas with a pair of drug-related felonies. Currently held on a $7,000 bond, Thomas has a history of convictions involving marijuana, cocaine, and battery, with a pending case for possessing seven baggies of marijuana at a courthouse security checkpoint.