Passengers win $1,410 in refunds for stinky skies saga

Gill and Warren Press recently received a $1,410 refund from Singapore Airlines as compensation for an unforgettable flight from Paris to Singapore that was ruined by a gassy four-legged passenger.

The couple had paid over $1,000 for Premium Economy seats, only to find themselves seated next to a farting, drooling dog, according to Insider. However, their plea to resolve the situation fell on deaf ears.

The Presses eventually made a tactical retreat to the economy section, but the airline’s initial apology of two $73 gift vouchers fell flat. They persisted, fighting for justice, and after a month-long negotiation tango, they finally secured around $1,000 in additional refunds, matching the price difference between their original seats and the ones they occupied.

They plan to channel this windfall into an animal charity, asserting that it was all about holding people accountable.