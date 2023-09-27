Man lies about bear attack, gets caught, gets charged

An Ohio man, Christian Leonhardt, is facing charges for concocting a rather tall tale, lying to authorities about a bear attack in order to get assistance out of the woods.

It all began with a distress call that sent first responders on a wild goose chase through the woods of Kanawha County, Ohio, ABC affiliate KTLA reports. Leonhardt claimed he was trapped in the wilderness, beset by a marauding bear. With a dwindling phone battery, he dialed up dispatchers, painting a vivid picture of his dire situation.

Rescue teams, complete with flashing lights and sirens, sprang into action, attempting to scare off the imaginary bears and point Leonhardt in their direction. They even considered a helicopter.

But here’s the twist: after a two-hour quest, they discovered Leonhardt safe and sound, without a single bear scratch. In a plot twist worthy of an Oscar nomination, it turns out he was just looking for a ride out of the woods.

Apologies were issued, time was wasted, and Leonhardt has now earned himself charges for falsely reporting an emergency incident.