Drunk man arrested for shooting non-existent home intruder

A 63-year-old man in Simi Valley, California named Gary Laskowski found himself in a comically perplexing situation, leading to his arrest for what some may describe as the most unintentionally entertaining display of firearm usage.

According to the Simi Valley Police Department, it all began with a “suspicious incident” involving a doorbell-ringing phantom who then decided to play hide-and-seek in some bushes at 6:30 a.m. on a Sunday morning.

Imagine the surprise on the face of the first responding officer when he stumbled upon Laskowski emerging from the shrubbery, clutching his trusty firearm. Apparently, Gary, in an intoxicated state, thought he was defending his home against an invasion of intruders, complete with shots fired in his own house and garage. He also hit a neighbor’s parked car and even their garage.

Turn out that — spoiler alert — there were no intruders to be found.

So, Laskowski earned himself a starring role in the Ventura County Main Jail’s guest list, booked for gross negligence discharge of a firearm.