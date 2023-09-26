Pennsylvania school welcomes 17 sets of twins

The Colonial School District in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, is gearing up for an extraordinary school year as they prepare to welcome an astounding 17 sets of twins into kindergarten for the 2023-24 academic year, ABC affiliate WPVI reports.

Ridge Park Elementary School will see the commencement of the “Twin-dergarten” with seven pairs of twins, while Whitemarsh Elementary School will host six sets, and Plymouth Elementary School will have four sets of twins embarking on their educational journey.

Peggy Smith, a veteran kindergarten teacher at Ridge Park, remarked that this year’s “twin-dergarten” class is unprecedented, with her two decades of experience typically seeing only a couple of sets of twins, if any.