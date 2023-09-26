Man rakes naked stroll through Dallas airport

In a bizarre incident at a Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport concourse, a naked man nonchalantly paraded on Monday, leaving onlookers both astonished and amused.

The event unfolded as a viral video captured the daring escapade, with the unclothed individual casually strolling down the concourse, unfazed by the commotion he caused, according to the Daily Mail. Onlookers, seemingly taken aback, could be heard exclaiming, “There is a naked guy in the airport.”

To the surprise of many, the naked wanderer acknowledged the filming bystander by pointing at them and proclaiming, “Yes, there is!” The cameraperson, apparently unperturbed, responded with enthusiasm, dubbing him “my man.”

For what it’s worth the man wasn’t completely naked — he did wear a pair of sunglasses.

Airport authorities responded to the incident, taking the man into custody for a mental evaluation. As of now, the man remains unidentified, and no charges have been announced.