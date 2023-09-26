Jalen Hurts throws for TD, runs for another as Eagles thump Buccaneers 25-11 to remain unbeaten

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw for one touchdown and ran for another to help the Philadelphia Eagles remain unbeaten with a 25-11 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hurts also led on his team on a game-ending drive that lasted more than nine minutes. The defending NFC champions are off to a 3-0 start in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1992-93. Hurts improved to 20-1 over his last 21 regular-season games. He tossed a 34-yard TD pass to Olamide Zaccheaus that helped Philly build a 13-3 halftime lead, and his 1-yard scoring run gave the Eagles a 17-point advantage early in the second half.