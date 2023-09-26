$4 painting fetches $191K at auction

A painting purchased for a mere $4 at a New Hampshire thrift store has stunned the art world by selling at auction for a staggering $191,000. The artwork, titled “Ramona,” turned out to be a long-lost creation by renowned artist N.C. Wyeth, Delaware Online reports.

Wyeth’s “Ramona” was originally one of four pieces crafted for a 1939 edition of Helen Hunt Jackson‘s classic novel. The painting portrays an orphaned young woman in a tumultuous relationship with her foster mother. Art experts had considered the piece lost to time until it unexpectedly resurfaced in the possession of a New Hampshire resident.

The lucky buyer stumbled upon the treasure, initially adorning her wall before relegating it to a closet. A Facebook post showcasing the artwork led to its true identity being uncovered, prompting the owner to reach out to curators at the Brandywine Museum and former Wyeth curator Lauren Lewis. Following verification, the decision was made to auction the piece, culminating in a remarkable high bid of $150,000, with a total sale price of $191,000, inclusive of premiums and fees.

While the painting’s journey before landing in the thrift store remains shrouded in mystery, Bonhams Skinner auction house speculates it may have been a gift from Wyeth’s estate to the book’s publisher.