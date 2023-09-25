Florida man sets car on fire belonging to ex, who also is his cousin

A South Florida man is behind bars after allegedly setting fire to a car belonging his ex-girlfriend, who also happens to be his cousin, as reported by the Miami-Dade Police Department, according to Yahoo News.

Melvin Cintron now faces charges of second-degree arson and third-degree grand theft in connection with the incident that unfolded back in April.

On the night of April 29, a Ring doorbell camera captured an unidentified individual pouring gasoline onto a vehicle, later identified as a white, four-door Jaguar, before igniting a destructive blaze. The fire was subsequently determined to be intentional.

After months of investigation, police connected the registered owner of the vehicle, Cintron, to the crime. The victim, who had been living in fear of Cintron, eventually revealed that he was her ex-boyfriend and cousin.

Cintron was arrested on September 13 and is currently held on a $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on October 13 to face the charges against him.