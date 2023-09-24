Thousand of minks on the loose after escape from fur farm

Pennsylvania’s Northumberland County is in a bit of a mink pickle, thanks to a group of furry fugitives making a daring escape from a fur farm.

According to ABC affiliate WNEP, it all went down in the dead of night in Rockefeller Township, where some mystery suspects decided to stage a “Great Mink Jailbreak.” They snipped holes in the fences and set all 7,000 minks free from their cages.

Pennsylvania Game Warden Mike Workman says they aren’t sure how many minks have escaped past the fences, but it’s enough to have him scratching his head. These minks, by the way, are a motley crew of colors, with some rocking the white, black, or brown fur fashion.

If anyone happens upon one of these fugitive fashionistas, Workman warns they’re not your cuddly pals; they bite! And they’re not picky eaters, so keep an eye on your pets and backyard critters.